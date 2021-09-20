State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $164.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

