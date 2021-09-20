State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,499 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Bruker worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $119,404,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 298.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 14.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

