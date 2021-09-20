State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,623 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of PVH worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

