State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,720 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

