Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.75 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $285.41 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00124959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044671 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

