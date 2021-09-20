Stephens Group, Llc Sells 1,515,530 Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LAW traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. 486,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,397. CS Disco Inc has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAW. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

