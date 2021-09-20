StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 669,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of STEP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

