stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $194.05 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,155.38 or 0.06920197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00117466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00175114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,499.94 or 0.99787746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00833193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,297,259 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

