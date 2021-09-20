Storj (STORJ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31.23 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002729 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $398.42 million and $31.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00124821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,915,267 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

