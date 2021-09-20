Streamr Price Hits $0.13 (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $102.95 million and $30.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00128222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00048335 BTC.

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

