StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $535,160.45 and approximately $139.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,737,874,231 coins and its circulating supply is 17,324,679,877 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

