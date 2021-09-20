Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Critical Review

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and Danone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Danone 9 4 4 0 1.71

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.13%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Danone.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Danone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -42.64 Danone $26.98 billion 1.77 $2.23 billion $0.76 18.27

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Danone beats Stryve Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products. The Waters division comprises the natural waters business along with aqua drinks. The Early Life Nutrition division focuses on specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding while always complying with the World Health Organization Code and local laws. The Medical Nutrition division focuses mainly on people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses and frail elderly people. Danone was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

