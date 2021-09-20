Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 20,045 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Studio City International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Studio City International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City International during the second quarter valued at about $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

