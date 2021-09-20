STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $372.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 10474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £168.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

