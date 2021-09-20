Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 3.4%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 2,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

