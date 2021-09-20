Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th (OTCMKTS:STREU)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III’s (OTCMKTS:STREU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

