SushiSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $10.39 or 0.00024060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $540.17 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00124582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044659 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,880,109 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

