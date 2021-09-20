Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $75,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

