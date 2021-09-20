Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,776 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after buying an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after buying an additional 215,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.