Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after acquiring an additional 799,220 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,224,000 after acquiring an additional 320,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

