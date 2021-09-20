Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 14,800 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

