Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $164.09 on Monday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

