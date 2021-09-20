SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $644.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $647.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.48. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $623.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.