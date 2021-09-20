Swerve (SWRV) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $17.43 million and $16.16 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00124821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,485,445 coins and its circulating supply is 15,273,057 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

