Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Monro worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

