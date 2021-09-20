Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Heska worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Heska by 10.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Heska by 54.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $260.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.75. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.90 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,372.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

