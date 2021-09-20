Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,292,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 550,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

