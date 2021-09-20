Swiss National Bank Invests $4.28 Million in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth about $31,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 193.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OM opened at $54.98 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,559 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

