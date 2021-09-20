Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $70.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

