Swiss National Bank Sells 9,600 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Covanta were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Covanta by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Covanta by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Covanta by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 145,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

