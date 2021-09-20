SynLev Price Hits $0.0070 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $85,749.27 and approximately $608,520.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SynLev has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SynLev alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00122905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044845 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.