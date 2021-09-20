Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,310,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 842,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. 16,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $60.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

