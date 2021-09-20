Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,194. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

