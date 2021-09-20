Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $30.48. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $752.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

