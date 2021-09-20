Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $30.48. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 439 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $752.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.