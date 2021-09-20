Tael (WABI) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $18.11, $62.56 and $7.20. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $4.92, $62.56, $45.75, $10.00, $5.22, $18.11, $6.32, $13.96, $34.91, $24.72 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

