Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,935,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,598,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $117.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.31%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.