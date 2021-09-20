Tapmydata Price Tops $0.0749 on Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $991,935.54 and $26,198.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00400792 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002281 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.61 or 0.00994923 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

