Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Increased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 1.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $43.58. 11,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.