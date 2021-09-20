TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TC Energy stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 2,136,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,248. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

