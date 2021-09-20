TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.25% from the stock’s current price.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $9.99 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $381.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

