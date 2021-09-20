TD Securities Upgrades Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to “Buy”

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,866. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

