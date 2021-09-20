TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 493,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TDH by 75.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TDH during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDH during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TDH by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TDH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 124,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. TDH has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.