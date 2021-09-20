Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,150 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

