Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 10,015 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

