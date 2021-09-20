Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $78,420,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $30,770,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

