Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

