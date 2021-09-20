Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $204,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.