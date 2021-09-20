Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $211,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASH. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

