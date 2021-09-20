Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.